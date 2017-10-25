Original. Student reported. Your daily dose of Right-minded news and commentary from across the nation
Free Speech Political Correctness Religion
Kent State mulls whether telling someone ‘You need Jesus’ is hate speech
Guest Column - The College Fix October 25, 2017

Campus office that created the poster is mum

A Christian student leader is demanding an apology after a poster distributed by Kent State University asked if stating “You need Jesus“ could qualify as hate speech.

The public university’s Center for Student Involvement created and circulated the poster on Twitter last week. It was designed to promote an event on free speech issues as part of Kent State’s KENTTalks, which are intended to “provide a safe place for discussions and transformational experiences for our student body” and promote “civil discourse.”

Silhouetted activists on the posters hold a range of placards with messages, overlaid with the rhetorical question “free speech or hate speech?” Alongside provocative expressions including “No More Gays,” “Women Need To Serve Their Man” and “Build a Wall,” the fourth placard bears a nonviolent, basic expression of the Christian faith: “You need Jesus.”

Jared Small, president of the Campus Ministry International student organization, told The College Fix that the poster was inappropriate.

“The university should apologize because it appears to be targeted toward one political and religious side,” he wrote in an email:

They could have included hate speech against president Trump or hate speech against Christians as examples. In my opinion, free speech protects hate speech to an extent. However, the university appears to show a bias against Christians and conservatives.

Prof. Amy Reynolds, the dean of Kent State’s College of Communication and Information, moderated last week’s KENTTalks panel discussion on free speech.

She told The Fix in an email that she had no involvement in creating the poster for the event: The Center for Student Involvement “created all of the promotional materials … I’m not sure what the process is/was.”

Neither Eric Mansfield nor Emily Vincent, the executive director and director of Kent State media relations, responded to repeated Fix queries. Neither did Kristan Dolan nor Rick Danals, assistant director and assistant dean of the Center for Student Involvement.

MOREChristian student suspended after challenging Muslim prof’s claim

‘Nobody wants to be told “You’re going to hell”‘

Jacob Brown, president of the Catholic Student Association, implied the posters were likely to refer to the hellfire preachers who visit campus “twice or so each year.”

“Do I think it constitutes hate speech? No. Should the university apologize? No,” he told The Fix in an email.

“Nobody wants to be told ‘You’re going to hell,’” Brown said. “As a ​leader of a religious student organization​, I put my face in my palm every time I see this [religious] protest,” which echoes the “zealousness” of Jesus in challenging the money changers in the temple but also comes across as “tasteless and without empathy.”

Brown urged students to understand the intentions of the protesting preachers, even if their message delivery is controversial. “They share this with you because they believe it is in your best interest,” he said. “I feel few students stop to consider this perspective.”

Christian students should also welcome the challenge of responding to those who accuse them of hate speech, because “a person’s convictions are useless in a vacuum,” Brown continued. “Sharing your ideas with those who agree with you isn’t testing validity, it’s just increasing popularity. … Embrace the trial by fire.”

Notably absent from the potential hate-speech slogans on the poster is a prominent example from Kent State’s recent history.

In 2011, an associate professor of history, Julio Cesar Pino, drew condemnation from campus leaders, students and faculty when he shouted “Death to Israel” at a Muslim Israeli diplomat of Bedouin heritage, Ismael Khaldi, who was speaking on campus.

Colin Cortbus is a university student in the United Kingdom.

MORE: Campus protester assaults wife of hellfire preacher for recording sermon

MORE: Prof with alleged ISIS ties also has mysterious criminal charge

IMAGE: Kent State University Center for Student Involvement/Twitter

  • Jack Carter

    You’re not “going to hell.” You’re already in hell.
    “Hell” is your present psychological state.
    What is your present psychological state?
    Google or YouTube the writer Vernon Howard.

  • Really?

    Wow, really scrapping the bottom of the barrel there Kent State. So much for the first amendment and pursuit of knowledge. And where is the outcry from the left?? If this included liberals or muslims, the chest beating and moaning would be phenomenal.

  • Earn nest

    Colleges were lready left wing indoctrination centers in the 1970’s. I remember when a group burned the american flag we turned around and burned the Iranian flag but we were the ones who got in trouble.

  • joetumeroll

    Does the National Guard need to return to Kent State?

    • Dean Winchester

      SO you want a few people shot for not be able to say something about Jesus…..yup, sounds about right and reminds me why the numbers in your cult keep dwindling.

      • John D

        Moron. Change your last name. You don’t deserve to be named Winchester. More like pop gun

        • Dean Winchester

          I see, another nonjudging, peaceful :Christian” in my midst

      • Tactitus Talks

        You don’t want to get shot by the National Guard: don’t throw potatoes with razor blades in them. Don’t pull out a gun and shoot at them. That is why they were exonerated. One of the protestors opened fire. They don’t do that, no one will be shot.

        • Dean Winchester

          More who were not protesting were shot than not protesting…but, hey, I know you are easily fooled, I know the book you follow

          • Tactitus Talks

            I read the trial transcripts and saw the film, they were all protestors. The incident was tragic, but the protestors were at fault. Stop listening to your community college professors.

          • Dean Winchester

            community college? How quaint……boy you really got me there….oh boy

          • Tactitus Talks

            Its easy, though I am educated, classically – Jesuit High School and University- I see you are merely trained.

          • Dean Winchester

            Ya, I worked at a Jesuit University – oh the horror stories there – like the mass graves of babies dug up while renovating the building just behind where the nuns used to live…..St Louis University – look it up, genuis

          • Dean Winchester

            Says the Catholic who thinks he can buy his way into heaven with tithing, guilt and an occasional handie to the clergy

      • Tactitus Talks

        Oh the cult is atheism: More have died under atheism than were killed in wars since the time of Christ.

        • Dean Winchester

          uh huh keep believing that when you fail to realize that the religion you follow, even with one death on its hands, makes it a failure. But ya, keep going with that flawed logic – you should be used to it by now. All Hail Jesus, the first zombie

      • Shagnasty1

        I understand your point but the students shot were making physical treats against the Guard. What would you do if somebody was about to physically attack you? I know, run and hide but the Guard was not there to be aggressors, which they weren’t, but not there to run and hide either.

    • 67orbust

      No, the parents need to pull their funding out of these schools. Communist Administrators care about one thing. $$$$

  • lysosome

    They will ban “You need Jesus”, but will approve of “You need Allah”.

    • Dean Winchester

      Those of us with a good mind would let both be said…..I am not swayed by the words of idiots, neither should you be

      • John D

        Yet you attempt to sway others with your ignorant drivel.

        • Dean Winchester

          I have never had an atheist, buddhist, taoist, muslim or atheist knock on my door to “sway” me, but the bible thumpers sure do…..Are you on some holy quest go challenge every statement I make? Almost like you are trying to quiet me and not allow me to speak…..hmmm.. seems familiar to me for some reason.

          • Tactitus Talks

            You must go absolutely neurotic for beer commercials, deodorant commercials, upset stomach commercials, norden implant commercials. They don’t even knock on your door, they impose themselves on you 20 minutes on the hour on television.

          • Dean Winchester

            I don;t watch TV….anything else?

          • Tactitus Talks

            But you are not outraged at the fact companies do that, you are a hypocrite. Selective outrage.

          • SlaveRaidr

            Why is it so hard to believe that all people have sinned and need a savior in order to go to Heaven to be with GOD?
            What exactly ticks you off about the concept? The people who believe, or the belief itself?

          • FairnessDoctrine

            Good. Hopefully 1000 African and muslim refugees infect your neighborhood rather than 1000 nice white families who believe in G-D, since you despise them so much.

          • Dean Winchester

            I see, so racism is a trait in your organization also….how nice…should swell the ranks greatly…..

      • Tactitus Talks

        Then don’t listen to yourself.

        • Dean Winchester

          I prefer not to “listen” to some god voice speaking to me guiding my actions…..cannibal

          • Brian Barkley

            Don’t you like your Creator endowed inalienable rights?

          • Dean Winchester

            Creator does not equate to just your christian god, moron….try reading in depth rather than the cliff notes version of your nations founding documents.

          • Brian Barkley

            Personally, I think the entirely spiritual concept that all men are created equal is elegant for a government.

          • ConstitutionParty93

            um, yes it does. They werent referring to Vishnu, Allah, Zeus. It was the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob

          • Jeff McMullen

            Dean if people don’t want you speaking its because you don’t have anything intelligent to say but don’t realize it and get on others’ nerves because of it. BTW, cannibalism and the Moloch cult are of Satan and the reason God came here to clean house. The Eucharist is meant to be a safe deflection of the real thing. It’s purpose is to obviate killing and eating children as a ritual sacrifice. If you were as bright as you think you are, you would know that but you’re not and don’t.

          • Tactitus Talks

            Then don’t listen. Why are you all so neurotic.

    • ChicoCDM

      Of course. Islam is simply a theocratic version of Marxism.

      • Dean Winchester

        Islam was first, reverse your statement….it looks right, just put Marxism first

  • HR Puff N Stuff

    if you don’t like the signs, don’t look at ’em! Geez… I don’t like the NFL so I don’t watch it. SMH

  • RFalardeau

    Perhaps it’s time for a ‘Constitutional Accreditation’ system.

  • nhale

    This university needs Jesus.

    • Dean Winchester

      Yes Zombie savior lives matter

      • John D

        Enjoy your time in hell, moron.

        • Dean Winchester

          Yes, I am so scared of that. Good to see you practice what you preach….hypocritical, cannibalistic fool

        • SlaveRaidr

          No Christian should ever wish for anyone to go to Hell.

          • Dean Winchester

            I don’t mind, Steve – people like him are the reason people like me stay away from your clan. All I expect is for people to practice what the preach and that seems to be asking WAY too much for your crowd.

      • Tactitus Talks

        Better than the death cult of Atheism. Pol Pot killed more than those who died in the Crusades.

        • Dean Winchester

          SO we are all about moral equivalence then…..no matter how many your side killed – look, the other side did more. The only bad part about chirstianity are the christians

          • Tactitus Talks

            No it is about you atheists that think your hands are clean. Excesses of Christianity happened mainly in mainstream catholicism and protestantism. The “people who preach”, or the evangelicals, never did a systematized slaughter, they were the ones slaughtered.

  • NFLMark

    So being offended takes priority over free speech??!!! With that being said, Kent State is offending me & I demand monetary restitution.

  • Dean Winchester

    I am an atheist, best response if you hear that is just laugh and walk away – best way to test the “love your enemies” and ” do not judge others” that the same thumpers claim to follow…..but naming it hate speech is way out of bounds.

    • John D

      Every post you make highlights your ignorance.

      • Dean Winchester

        Ah yes, more love and insight from a member of the cannibal community. You will get a special place in heaven for really showing me up……put yourself down for an extra cracker and swig of juice this Sunday

  • Sgt. Schultz

    Just when liberals couldn’t get more stupid………….but yelling “allah snackbar” will be allowed and encouraged.

  • Laurelfork

    When you have young people leaving your institution in close to six figure debt, when you get billions in grants and federal aid money, you begin to think that maybe you are GOD on your way home to your gated McMansion.

    • Dean Winchester

      I know plenty of “christians” who live in mansions and show off wealth – so lets stop with the whole idea of being christian makes you a good person BS the most despicable people I know are the first to start quoting that stupid book when someone else does exactly what they just did

      • Laurelfork

        didn’t say a word about Christians, don’t put words in my mouth, you need a class in critical thinking and forming opinions by stereotypes.

  • Texasbill

    It looks like we are going to be subjected to these fools forever. Personally if a teacher brought religion into a classroom I would get up and walk out rather than listen to this.

  • Richard Peterson

    If someone tells me Mork from Ork is going to vaporize me unless I change my ways I’m not about to cower and cry “you’re so hateful; you shouldn’t be allowed to speak such words”. I’d dismiss it and move along knowing the person honestly believed they were giving me a kind warning. That person’s to free speech is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution which Universities seem hell bent on rejecting.

  • John D

    Kent State has a history of mindless protests. This so called school should be shut down.

  • jeremeyreme

    But ‘fuck off’ is still acceptable.

  • The Walrus

    Semantics is the game liberals play.

    You see, if you can control the language used, you can control the debate. You see this with Illegal Alien = Undocumented immigrant or murdering an unborn child = Aborting the fetus.

    Anyways, Hate is a subjective term

    Widely open to interpretation.

    Therefore banning “Hate Speech” is really silencing those who you disagree with.

  • MeToo

    WTF?

  • KipThug

    Hate speech is telling Conservatives they’re “deplorables”. Hate speech is affirmative action that discriminates against whites. Finally, hate speech is wishing ANY kind of harm to our president. Aren’t Kent students smart enough to know this?

  • 9eyedeel

    Satan hates whiny victims

  • 67orbust

    More Orwellian crap.

  • itsy_bitsy

    If you have a black walking around with a sign that says “kill whitey” I’m betting that would not be considered “hate speech” by this same school. However “you need Jesus” is?

  • ChicoCDM

    “Higher education” BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA!

  • Lisa Catkin

    they hate it, you don’t hate them

  • Brian Barkley

    God bless America even if liberals don’t like it.

  • Brian Barkley

    Do liberals think our money is hate speech?

