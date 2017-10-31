Original. Student reported. Your daily dose of Right-minded news and commentary from across the nation
Religion
More students, young Americans turn to paganism
John Paul Ferguson - University of Notre Dame October 31, 2017

As millennials continue to leave traditional Christian religions, interest in Wiccan and pagan practices have seen increased interest in recent years, a trend also spotted among young people and on college campuses.

Pagan or Wiccan student groups are present on a number of college campuses — both secular and religious — across the nation. The growing normalization of such practices, albeit still a minority, corresponds with the decline in Christian believers, some observers note.

A recent report in Market Watch headlined “Why millennials are ditching religion for witchcraft and astrology” argues as much, for example.

“Whether it be spell-casting, tarot, astrology, meditation and trance, or herbalism, these traditions offer tangible ways for people to enact change in their lives,” Melissa Jayne, owner of the Brooklyn-based “metaphysical boutique,” which has seen a big increase in 20-something customers in recent years, told Market Watch.

“For a generation that grew up in a world of big industry, environmental destruction, large and oppressive governments, and toxic social structures, all of which seem too big to change, this can be incredibly attractive,” she said.

The article goes on to cite several businesses that have successfully latched on to this trend, from online purveyors of tarot cards to popular astrology apps.

The article also cites recent Pew Research Center data that found 25 percent of Americans now identify with no religion, as opposed to 2011’s 18 percent. Underscoring that, a 2014 National Science Foundation poll found nearly half of all Americans say astrology is either “very scientific” or “sort of scientific,” UPI reports.

With that, it may be no surprise to see interest in paganism is also alive and well on campus.

Today a number of universities around the country have officially recognized Pagan or Wicca student groups, usually housed under their respective religious student activities departments.

In 2010, Syracuse University appointed its first “Pagan Chaplain” of Hendricks Chapel, its interdenominational place of worship. Others, like Air Force, have followed suit, including designating specific areas on campus for pagan or spiritual worship.

In 2014, Loyola University Chicago — a Catholic institution — christened a new pagan student club. Also that year, the University of Washington’s student newspaper launched a column dedicated to delving into Wiccanism.

A 2015 report in Inverse argued that the increase in interest might also be traced to a passion for the environment, as well as a decreased interest in organized religion among young people.

The piece, headlined “As Students Tackle Privilege and the Environment, Paganism Grows on Campus,” went on to note that: “In 1998 the Pagan Educational Network received its first request from a student who wanted to start her own on-campus pagan group. Now colleges from the University of Texas to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have their own student pagan groups, while institutions such as the University of Arizona allow Pagan-identified students to be excused from class on Wiccan holidays.”

“I think one of the things that really helped solidify for me that Paganism was the path for me was the almost complete freedom I had,” the vice president of the Pagan Student Union at the University of Baltimore told Inverse. “There is no one holy text we all must read, there is no organized church service which is mandatory to attend, there is no concept of original sin or any pressure to be perfect people. Paganism is exactly what you want it to be.”

While many news reports note the rise in interest in paganism or wiccanism among millennials, they are also quick to note it’s not a huge or overwhelming one.

Indeed, a search by The College Fix found a number of student Wicca organization websites are defunct or haven’t been updated in over a decade, suggesting they dissolved or no longer exist.

The University of Chicago, Rutgers, Syracuse, The Air Force Academy, Illinois State University, University of Southern Maine, Concordia University, Drew University, and Chapman University all have or have had functioning clubs, according to an Internet search.

The College Fix reached out to all of the student groups listed above, none could be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, the growing interest in paganism and Wicca can be traced back to at least 2002, when a Fox News headline noted: “Wicca Casts Spell Over College Students.”

“Members of Syracuse University’s Pagan Society lighted candles in the campus chapel, while curious students signed up for a new class on witchcraft,” Fox News reported. “Anthony Paige, a recent SUNY Purchase College graduate who started a pagan student group there, said Wicca appeals to some college students because ‘there is no sense of sin.’”

By most accounts, Wiccan and pagan beliefs have at least become more mainstream.

Catherine Edwards Sanders chronicles this in her 2005 book “Wicca’s Charm: Understanding the Spiritual Hunger Behind the Rise of Modern Witchcraft and Pagan Spirituality.”

In it, she loosely defines Wicca as “monistic and pantheistic beliefs that all living things are of equal value. … Humans have no special place, nor are they made in God’s image. … Wiccans believe that they possess divine power within themselves and that they are gods and goddesses. …Consciousness can and should be altered through rite and ritual.”

Sanders also notes most Wiccans do not believe in Satan, but they do believe evil exists.

“Wiccans, as a rule, are not consciously or deliberately worshiping Satan,” she writes. “Whether they are unconsciously worshipping him is an issue on which Wiccans will differ with Christians.”

MORE: Catholic university launches pagan student club

IMAGE: Maksimilian/Shutterstock.com

About the Author
John Paul Ferguson
John Paul (Jack) Ferguson is a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame, with a Great Books major and a Constitutional Studies minor. On campus he is a section editor for The Irish Rover, an occasional contributor to The Observer, and a Student Fellow at the Notre Dame Center for Ethics and Culture, and the Tocqueville Program. Jack reads C.S. Lewis and Victor Hugo obsessively, and plays on the Notre Dame squash team.

Add to the Discussion

  • Iva Haddit

    The one true God is a jealous god… be very careful where you tread

  • Grim

    It’s looking like we’ll soon be able to answer the question of how long snowflakes can survive in Hell.

  • Kanibe

    When men choose not to believe in God, they do not thereafter believe in nothing, they then become capable of believing in anything. G.K. Chesterton

    • Philosopher Zero

      It’s a great quote, but it’s been misattributed to Chesterton. It was actually said, in different words, by playwright Émile Cammaerts.

  • Fred762

    Bible makes clear that in the end times, the dead will fall away from the true God and worship the creation (Satan)..not a surprise then, huh? Rom 1:25 and basically Romans 1:17-34 and many other places,

  • oncemorearound

    History never goes away. It just keeps spinning back, repeating over and over. Nothing new here Kids….

  • ThinkAboutIt

    The way of paganism has been consistent throughout history in this one fact – those who abandon The Living God of Israel, Jesus run to paganism. Been that way for thousands of years. Not a good thing.

  • Calvin Durdarand

    Yeah, they’re supposed to turn from God, it was foretold a looooong time ago. It’s call a prophesy and the Bible has a 100% accuracy rate, where the prophesies can be investigated.

  • Jack Jones

    What did they expect to happen when the left wing liberals and Communist removed God and the 10 Commandments from schools? Our country was founded on this and the left wing has manipulated the minds of these young fools to live their lives without morals, discipline, learning right from wrong, respect for others, higher values and living a life helping others. Instead, we have brainwashed kids who seek attention, taking selfies, lacking respect, no discipline, selfish, lackadaisical mentality and easily led by peer group pressure. No wonder the USA has fallen far behind other countries in educational leadership. When we instilled these principles from the Bible, America was leading the world in all areas of education. Now, with the left wing agenda manipulating our education system, America falls back each year and the younger generation embraces Satan. Paganism must be the new Goth look and their attempt at grabbing attention with the latest fad……

  • Don Holt

    “There is no sense of sin”. That is because God , the Bible, and prayer was removed from our educational system. Youth are desperately seeking their need for a relationship with the True and Living God with absolutely no idea how to establish such Supernatural connection, hence we get Satanic worship.

  • strayaway

    Kind of a religious renaissance faire or Kwanza in which everyone makes stuff up and links it to hand chosen factoids or fantasies of the past.

  • Mr. Mojo Risin

    the mythology fed to us for thousands of years is not the work or words of god, it is the work and words of men. I believe that most folks are waking up to this fact that organized religion, of any religion is evil to the core. Religion was first introduced to control other men and women. Remember, most folks were ignorant and believed everything the church of rome told them. More evil has been done in this world in the name of a benevolent, loving god than any other acts of evil. I think what we are witnessing are folks coming to their senses about religion, recognizing that god did not make religion, man did and man did it to control other men. How vain is a god that commands his followers to murder other people, form hate groups and keep people other than who is in your flock down. Modern organized religions are dinosaurs and it is time for them to go extinct.

    • Don Holt

      Sounds like propaganda really influenced you. Try thinking for yourself. Jesus Christ is the same Yesterday, Today, and Forever while your whims shift with the wind

      • Mr. Mojo Risin

        dogma does not imprison me unto false thought……

        • Catlove

          No you just make it up as you go.

        • Don Holt

          At least your yin yang logo fits your thought processes.

    • Catlove

      Only when politicians take over the organizing of churches. Atheism in the last hundred years has likely killed more people than any organized religion

      You also speak of “evil”. Interesting.

    • Philosopher Zero

      You’re quite misguided.

  • Catlove

    New Age religion is not new; it is as old as the first lie: “Ye shall not surely die”.

  • lilithwhyte

    Will mom’s basement be big enough for a pagan church?

  • Smoak

    Liberalism + satanism = the time we live in now.

  • Selwyn Duke

    As a journalist who often writes about philosophy and spiritual matters, I want to weigh in. It’s important to understand the main reasons paganism is gaining popularity. A clue is found here: “There is no one holy text we all must read, there is no organized church service which is mandatory to attend, there is no concept of original sin or any pressure to be perfect people. Paganism is exactly what you want it to be.”

    Among other things, these neo-pagans are putting a pseudo-spiritual veneer on hedonism. An out-and-out hedonist is more intellectually honest.

  • Flechette

    If Millennials want to dance around a fire and pretend to cast spells on each other then let them.

    It isn’t the end of the world.

    Really, it isn’t.

  • Big Whiskey

    Young Americans who have time to dance in the desert beneath the full moon are sheltered, clueless, children.

